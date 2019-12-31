Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

‘Toast’ one of Obama’s favourite songs

By Jamaica Star
December 31, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share8
8 Shares

Former US President, Barack Obama’s 2019 list of his favourite music

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) – Former President of the United States of America Barack Obama has listed ‘Toast’ by Jamaican reggae artiste Koffee as one of his favourite songs of 2019.

For the past several years Obama has shared some of his favourite books, movies and television shows with his social media followers.

In the 2019 edition shared to social media earlier today, Obama listed the 19-year-old’s hit song as one of his favourite songs, adding the song is also included on his summer playlist.

Other songs mentioned by the former president include Juice by Lizzo, Old Town Road (Remix) by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, and Playing Games by Summer Walker.

Koffee made history this year by becoming the youngest solo reggae act to receive a Grammy nomination in the Best Reggae Album category for her debut album Rapture.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share8
8 Shares

More Caribbean Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.