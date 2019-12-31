‘Toast’ one of Obama’s favourite songs

Share This On:

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) – Former President of the United States of America Barack Obama has listed ‘Toast’ by Jamaican reggae artiste Koffee as one of his favourite songs of 2019.

For the past several years Obama has shared some of his favourite books, movies and television shows with his social media followers.

In the 2019 edition shared to social media earlier today, Obama listed the 19-year-old’s hit song as one of his favourite songs, adding the song is also included on his summer playlist.

Other songs mentioned by the former president include Juice by Lizzo, Old Town Road (Remix) by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, and Playing Games by Summer Walker.

Koffee made history this year by becoming the youngest solo reggae act to receive a Grammy nomination in the Best Reggae Album category for her debut album Rapture.

