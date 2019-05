TKA Karate wins at tournament

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — We wish to congratulate the following from Torres Karate Academy (TKA) on their recent victories in the Mike’s Martial Arts Academy tournament.

It took place on Saturday, May 4th, Sensei John Torres is TKA Chief instructor.

The winners are:

White Belt-

Raheem Sampson 5 yrs. Kata bronze. kumite bronze

Seraphena Cummings 11 yrs. Kata gold. Kumite bronze

Yellow Belt-

Trivell Wallace 14 yrs. Kata gold. Kumite bronze

Orange Belt-

Vishaun Bennett 9 yrs. Kata silver. Kumite bronze

Green Belt-

Josiah Castellani 8 yrs. Kata silver

Arkym Forde 9 yrs. Kata gold. Kumite gold

Blue Belt-

Tamara Castellano 10 yrs. Kata silver. Kumite bronze

Brown Belt-

Joshua Amoroso 16 yes. Kata gold. Kumite silver

