Time appropriate to recognize our own autonomy: PWA

(SNO) — The Police Welfare Association (PWA) has cut ties with the Trade Union Federation (TUF) saying the interest of its members are served better outside the organization.

President of the PWA, Travis Chicot, said while there is no bad blood between the PWA and the TUF, members thought it fitting for the PWA to be independent.

“By the way of a mandate from the membership of the Police Welfare Association, we have severed ties with the Trade Union Federation,” he said at a press conference this week. “I must say that the move has been the subject of many discussions of the membership and finally they have decided that the time is appropriate to recognize our own autonomy.”

Chicot explained that although there is strength in numbers, the time and climate is conducive for the police force to negotiate on its own.

“We want to say clearly that we have no issues with the TUF but however, we believe because of what is happening that it will be fair for us to make representation to our members by ourselves at this point,” he stated.

Chicot also said that the PWA is opened to the possibilities of forming a new entity with firefighters and correctional officers.

“Last year the PWA did report that the Protective Services Federation is something we would like to have seen, however at this point in time we will create no unrest within the TUF. However, if our sister and brother associations wish to form the federation where we could look at all the challenges that law enforcement officers face in this country, we would welcome them and we would at the soonest look to legalize or register the Protective Services Federation,” he noted.

Chicot also said that in the new year the PWA will be pushing for more fringe benefits for its members.

“So we looking for insurances, we looking to get our proficiency and vocational on the book, we looking for duty free, we looking for everything that we can get from this country in equity because we continue to serve, we continue to invest in this country as police officers, and we believe that the time is right that when cash cannot be given something can be given something can be given, so that we can bring ease to our police officers at this time point in time,” he remarked.