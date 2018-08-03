Ti Rocher Micoud pipe works begin on Monday August 6, 2018

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The Water and Sewerage Company (WASCO) Inc. is set to mark the commencement of another water project, this time in the south of the island.

Dubbed the Ti-Rocher/Micoud Water Supply Project, works are scheduled to commence in August and will include the laying of a 100mm (4”) PVC and Ductile Iron Pumping Main of approximately 6.88 km (22,571.85 linear ft) along the entire route – from the WASCO Micoud Treatment Plant at Micoud through to WASCO’s 100,000 Imperial Gallon Tank, located at Morne Desir, Ti-Rocher/Micoud.

The project which was conceptualized under the stewardship of former Micoud South MP Arsene James in over a decade ago. Funding for the project for this long overdue project was secured from the Republic of Taiwan on China.

Three local contractors from the Micoud South Constituency have been awarded contracts for the work which is expected to run for a period of four months from Monday 6th August, 2018, to Monday 26th November, 2018.

A team of technicians from WASCO along with Management officers have planned to meet with residents soon at the Micoud Multipurpose Centre, to further explain what the project entails and why it has become absolutely necessary to undertake the improvement works.

Wasco’s General Manager Edmund Regis has indicated that “The intended works will bring relief to residents of Micoud south upon completion of the pipe connections from the Micoud Treatment Plant to the storage tank.” He has also indicated that “Most importantly, the supply of water to residents who already have water connections will not be interrupted during the project period. However, motorist should take exercise caution while travelling along the route as of the date of commencement.”