Ti Rocher, Castries retaining wall rehabilitation from 23rd July to 23rd September 2018

By Ministry of Infrastructure
July 18, 2018
(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to inform the motoring public of the closure of the Ti Rocher Road from 23rd July 2018 to the 23th September 2018. This is to facilitate the reconstruction of a retaining wall, a concrete culvert and road reinstatement along this route.

All commuters are asked to be guided by road signs which will be placed for their information and guidance. Traffic will be diverted to the Fond Cannie, Guesneau Road as an alternate route.

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to apologize for any inconvenience which may be caused as a result of the road works.

