“Thug Life” still on the run in Antigua and Barbuda

(ANTIGUA OBSERVER) — The police have not been able to capture a man who has been on the run for almost three months and they say he is armed and very dangerous.

Police say they are continuing the search for Anthony Jamual Kareem Govia, also known as “Thug Life”.

The man is wanted in connection with the robbery at Carlisle Bay Hotel, Old Road, on June 30.

Authorities say that they have received several leads but none has proven fruitful.

The 31-year-old is dark in complexion, slimly built and is six feet four inches tall.

In addition to issuing the wanted bulletin, the police are also appealing for him to surrender at any police station with his attorney or any family member immediately.

Well-placed sources say Govia has not been seen since the incident.

Another individual implicated in the robbery, 33-year-old Kathy-Ann Isaac of Urlings, was charged with one count of aggravated robbery at Carlisle Bay Resort Ltd.

She was one of two female employees who were allegedly held at gunpoint by the robber as he committed the act.

Isaac had alleged that she was taken by the masked man who stole a vehicle to escape after forcing workers to hand over an estimated $60,000 in cash.