Three women shot after partying in Trinidad

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Two women and a teenage girl from the United States were shot and injured while returning from a party in Chaguaramas on Saturday morning.

But the women were not the intended target, said police. Instead, they believed that the shooters were attempting to murder the driver of the car in which they were passengers. However, he escaped unharmed.

The incident took place just around 8 a.m. along the Western Main Road, in the vicinity of L’anse Mitan Road.

The identities of the women have since been given by police as Khadija Nurse, 17, of Maryland, New York, but who was staying at Beetham Gardens Port of Spain, Afisha Bonaparte, 22, of Bath Street, Port of Spain and Elaalyah Richards, 19, of Fifth Street, Beetham Gardens.

Nurse was shot in the left thigh while Bonaparte and Richards were shot in the left hand and both legs respectively. They were taken to the St James Medical Facility and later transferred to the Port of Spain General Hospital where they remained warded up to yesterday evening.

Investigating officers said as the car was driving along the main road, gunmen who were hiding in a track between L’anse Mitan Road and Smith Hill came out and opened fire.

Officers said the driver of the car was familiar with the Rasta City gang, pointing out that the incident took place in an area that is controlled by the Muslim gang.

Up to he was being questioned by detectives, but he was said to be uncooperative.