Three wins for Saint Lucia on Coke Tennis Day 1

(SNO) – There were wins for three Saint Lucians on the opening day of the 2018 Coca Cola ITF Tennis Tournament, being held here in Saint Lucia at the National Tennis Centre in Beausejour .

On Day 1, in the boys main draw singles, Jordan Hunted defeated Kyle Griffith of Barbados 6-4, 7-5 whilst Maxx William eventually got the better of Curt Seiffert of Barbados 7-6 (6) 4-6 6-4.

In the girls main draw, meanwhile, Maxx’s big sister, Meggan William, bested Trinidad and Tobago’s Osenyonye Nwokolo 6-1, 5-7, 6-3.

Five other Saint Lucians were in action.

Among the boys, Zachary Duboulay was beaten by top seed Quinn McLeod of the USA 6-1, 6-2. Barbados’ Stephen Slocombe thumped Aryan Gupta 6-2, 6-2. Fifth seed Jamaican, John Chin, overcame Aidan Bousquet 6-1, 6-1, whilst his brother, Adriel, was trounced by seventh seeded Frenchman, Paul Colin 6-1, 6-0.

Amongst the girls, Carolann Delaunay of France topped Saint Lucia’s Aviona Edmund 6-1, 6-1.

In other action, third seed Donte Armbrister of the Bahamas attained victory over Trinidad and Tobago’s Liam Sheppard 6-2, 6-2. Dutchman Philippe Mercelina won over Ebolum Nwokolo 6-3, 6-1. Sixth seeded Swiss player Christian Kuehne vanquished Antigua and Barbuda’s Cordell Williams 6-4, 6-2.

The girls action saw the top two seeds getting byes into the next round: Sydney Clarke of the Bahamas and Kriti Williams of USA advancing without raising a racket.

Puerto Rico’s Adele Fernandez upset fifth seed Tangia Riley-Codrington of Barbados 6-1, 6-2, and sixth seed Anjali Mogili (USA) blanked Trinidadian Victoria Koylass 6-0, 6-0.