Three Venezuelans arrested for cocaine, firearms and ammunition in Dominica

(DOMINICA NEWS ONLINE) — Police have arrested three male Venezuelan nationals on suspicion of possession of cocaine with intent to supply and the illegal possession of fire arms and ammunition.

Police PRO Inspector Simon Edwards said officers of Drug Squad Unit and the Grand Bay police station made the arrest on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at Belvue Chopin where an amount of 5,500 grams of alleged cocaine, two 9 mm pistols and 22 rounds of live ammunition were discovered in their possession.

Edwards said the individuals and items were transported to police headquarters for ongoing investigations.