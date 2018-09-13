Don't Miss
Three Venezuelans arrested for cocaine, firearms and ammunition in Dominica

By Dominica News Online
September 13, 2018
Not the cocaine mentioned in the story

(DOMINICA NEWS ONLINE) — Police have arrested three male Venezuelan nationals on suspicion of possession of cocaine with intent to supply and the illegal possession of fire arms and ammunition.

Police PRO Inspector Simon Edwards said officers of Drug Squad Unit and the Grand Bay police station made the arrest on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at Belvue Chopin where an amount of 5,500 grams of alleged cocaine, two 9 mm pistols and 22 rounds of live ammunition were discovered in their possession.

Edwards said the individuals and items were transported to police headquarters for ongoing investigations.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

