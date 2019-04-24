Don't Miss
Add us on Whatsapp, +1758 712 6700

Three US men sexually assaulted nine horses, a cow, a goat and dogs

By BRIAN NIEMIETZ
April 23, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares

From left: Matthew Brubaker, Marc Measnikoff and Terry Wallace were arrested in 2018 and charged with having sex with 9 horses, a cow, a goat and dogs over the past five years.

(NEW YORK DAILY NEWS) — Three Pennsylvania men who sexually assaulted more than a dozen animals over a five-year period will spend up to 41 years in prison, according to Local 10 news.

The three animal “lovers,” identified as Matthew Brubaker, 31; Marc Measnikoff, 34, and Terry Wallace, 41, were sentenced to 20 to 41 years for forcing themselves on a cow, a goat, nine horses and an unspecified number of dogs.

A teenage boy was alleged tasked with restraining the animals while the twisted trio committed their bizarre crimes.

The horses that were assaulted by the men were all females, according to local station WTAJ, which also reported the animals were places in the care of Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.