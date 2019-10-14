Three tropical waves: One “likely” to become tropical depression

6:00 am Weather Report

Date: 14th October 2019

Forecaster: E. Francis

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is fair.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 28 °C or 82 °F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 25 ° C or 77 °F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the southeast at 13 mph or 20 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 2.6 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of October so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 18.7 mm.

Sunset today: 5:45 pm. Sunrise tomorrow: 5:54 am.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east-southeast and east-northeast

near 18 mph or 30 km/h.

Weather: Partly cloudy skies, becoming cloudy at times with some scattered

showers.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 09:31 am… High at 3:47 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 10:58 am… High at 4:54 pm.

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 5 feet or 0.9 to 1.5 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Partly cloudy skies, becoming cloudy at times with some scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

A tropical wave just to the east of the Lesser Antilles is expected to bring cloudy conditions, scattered showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms over the islands during the next 24 hours.

Another tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic is producing disorganized cloudiness and thunderstorms. Slow development of this system is expected over the next few days while it moves westward near 12 mph or 19 km/h.

A strong tropical wave located over the far eastern tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 12 mph or 19 km/h. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days.

