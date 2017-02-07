Three-title author in Laureate’s Chair

PRESS RELEASE – As part of the 2017 Nobel Laureate Festival the Saint Lucia Writers Forum Features Mrs Margo Thomas in the Laureate’s Chair.
Mrs. Thomas Saint Lucia’s National Archivist is the author of three title.
Mrs. Thomas considers herself a closet writer who enjoys writing both prose and poetry. In 2000, she published Twin Peaks of Excellence in honour of Saint Lucia’s Nobel Laureates, Sir Arthur Lewis and the Honourable Derek Walcott, in 2006, From Slavery to Freedom: Some Aspects of the Impact of Slavery on Saint Lucians and in 2013, Pioneers and Forerunners: Saint Lucia’s First Ladies and Paintings and Portraits: The National Portrait Gallery of Saint Lucia
She will present extract from her work and an exhibition of her artwork on the night of Tuesday February 7 at the Castries Central Library at 7pm.
The reading activity is free and open to the general public. All attendees are asked to be on time.