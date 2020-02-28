Three suspected cases of coronavirus in Guadeloupe; tests in progress

Share This On:
(SNO) – There are three suspected cases of the dreaded coronavirus in the French Island of Guadeloupe, however they have not been proven to be positive and tests are presently underway.
Samples have been taken from the three and sent to the Andrée Rosemon Hospital Center in French Guiana for analysis, the French newswebsite la1ere.francetvinfo.fr has reported.
The newsite reported that the three are under surveillance.
Information is that a family member of one of the three has been to a country contaminated with the virus.
They contacted SAMU (Service D’aide Médicale Urgente) in accordance with procedures implemented by French authorities in light of the virus.
French Minister of the Overseas Territories, Annick Girardin, has appealed for calm, saying that the government putting all measure in place to prevent the spread of the virus.
As of Thursday there were 38 confirmed cases of the virus in France but Girardin said there are no cases in French overseas territories.
She insisted that the government knows how to treat the disease on French soil and all overseas territories.
Two deaths have been reported in France from the disease.
Headline News
- Caricom holds emergency meeting February 28, 2020 2:22 PM
- Iconic Kassav singer hospitalized in Martinique February 28, 2020 12:00 PM
- Family loses everything in Sarrot fire February 28, 2020 11:13 AM
- SLBS warns of illegal cigarettes on market February 28, 2020 11:03 AM
- Regional travel taxes comparatively low – Fedee February 28, 2020 10:33 AM
- Caribbean on high alert for deadly Covid-19 February 28, 2020 10:18 AM
- Labour Department investigating Hylyne Poultry complaints February 28, 2020 9:08 AM
- Suspected case of coronavirus in BVI – Local health officials thrust into ’emergency meeting’ February 27, 2020 3:43 PM
- PAHO calls for stepped up preparedness for Coronavirus February 27, 2020 3:03 PM