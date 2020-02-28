Three suspected cases of coronavirus in Guadeloupe; tests in progress

(SNO) – There are three suspected cases of the dreaded coronavirus in the French Island of Guadeloupe, however they have not been proven to be positive and tests are presently underway.

Samples have been taken from the three and sent to the Andrée Rosemon Hospital Center in French Guiana for analysis, the French newswebsite la1ere.francetvinfo.fr has reported.

The newsite reported that the three are under surveillance.

Information is that a family member of one of the three has been to a country contaminated with the virus.

They contacted SAMU (Service D’aide Médicale Urgente) in accordance with procedures implemented by French authorities in light of the virus.

French Minister of the Overseas Territories, Annick Girardin, has appealed for calm, saying that the government putting all measure in place to prevent the spread of the virus.

As of Thursday there were 38 confirmed cases of the virus in France but Girardin said there are no cases in French overseas territories.

She insisted that the government knows how to treat the disease on French soil and all overseas territories.

Two deaths have been reported in France from the disease.

