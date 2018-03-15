Three suspected bandits killed by undercover police in Guyana

(CMC) — Police in Guyana have confirmed reports that three men who were trailing a bank customer, were killed by an undercover cop on Thursday morning.

In a statement the police said at approximately 10:30 am (local time), they were told that two suspicious looking characters were spotted in the vicinity of Scotia Bank on Robb Street in the capital.

Ranks of an anti-crime patrol in an unmarked vehicle were alerted and followed the vehicle which was observed following a customer who had exited the same bank and was in a motorcar.

“This observation continued and culminated at the Kingston Seawall where the customer had by this time parked his motorcar”, the police said.

The statement added that the two suspicious looking characters in the motorcar, drove up to the customer’s vehicle and exited, one brandishing a small arm at the customer.

A shootout ensued, the police further reported, and that this initial exchange resulted in the demise of the two persons later identified as Dextroy Cordis, 46, also known as Dutty and another man identified as Kwame Assanah.

Seconds after the initial exchange of gunfire, the police said two other men were observed on a motorcycle in close proximity to the motorcar of the dead suspects.

One of the two persons on the motorcycle discharged several rounds at the police who again returned fire which resulted in a third person identified as Errol Adams, 57, also known as Dynamite, being shot dead.

His accomplice sped away on the motorcycle.

Investigators say a 9mm Pistol along with a magazine containing seven live rounds and four spent shells were found next to the body of Cordis.

The motorcar vehicle that was driven by Assanah was searched and the investigators found one driver’s licence, ten passports belonging to himself and family members, a key used by trunkers, two handcuff keys along with a bandana and clothing.