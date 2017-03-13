Three St. Lucians reportedly missing at sea

Police are investigating reports that three men are “missing” after leaving St. Lucia by sea last week.
An official from the Police Marine Unit told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) this morning that relatives of the missing men contacted them.
However, the official, who was in a meeting, asked this reporter to call back for more information.
SNO understands that the men went out to sea around the middle of last week but have not been heard from since. It is not yet clear where they were heading and the purpose of their trip.
Reports are that at least two of the men are from Marigot.
SNO will provide more information as it becomes available. You can contact our newsroom at +1-758-712-6700 if you have additional information.
i heard that Three St. Lucians are suspects in connection with the theft of large sums of money from Automatic Teller Machines (ATMs) at St. Vincent and the Grenadines financial institution. i hope is not these guys since they have been missing for so long cause people tend to leave the islands and go elswhere and do mischief especially drugs i hope this is not the case. just food for thought
