BOSL
COURTS
Get St. Lucia News Online headlines on Whatsapp. Save +1 (758) 712-6700 to your phone's contact list. Send WhatsApp message to that number so we can add you

Three St. Lucians reportedly missing at sea

By SNO Staff
March 13, 2017

seaPolice are investigating reports that three men are “missing” after leaving St. Lucia by sea last week.

An official from the Police Marine Unit told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) this morning that relatives of the missing men contacted them.

However, the official, who was in a meeting, asked this reporter to call back for more information.

SNO understands that the men went out to sea around the middle of last week but have not been heard from since. It is not yet clear where they were heading and the purpose of their trip.

Reports are that at least two of the men are from Marigot.

SNO will provide more information as it becomes available. You can contact our newsroom at +1-758-712-6700 if you have additional information.

(3)(0)
Share43
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 43
Copyright 2017 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

2 comments

  1. g.w
    March 13, 2017 at 9:17 AM

    i heard that Three St. Lucians are suspects in connection with the theft of large sums of money from Automatic Teller Machines (ATMs) at St. Vincent and the Grenadines financial institution. i hope is not these guys since they have been missing for so long cause people tend to leave the islands and go elswhere and do mischief especially drugs i hope this is not the case. just food for thought

    (3)(2)
    Reply
  2. SLU Observer
    March 13, 2017 at 9:06 AM

    Fast Cash ... Fast Cash .... doing a run has no insurance. ....

    (6)(2)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.