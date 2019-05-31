Three shot dead after party in Trinidad

Share This On:
(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Three men have been shot and killed at Wharf Trace, Maracas, St Joseph.
The killings happened early on Thursday, after a party at on the grounds of the Wharf Trace Community Centre.
The killings happened at around 8 a.m.
Two of the victims have been identified as Kyle Radix alias Jamikee, and Christopher Jones.
Police believe the three were identified as gang members, and were gunned down by a rival gang.
One man died on the road, one died inside a culvert running under the roadway, and a third at hospital.
Several other people were wounded by gunfire.
