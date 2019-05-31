Three shot dead after party in Trinidad

Share This On:

Pin +1 6 Shares

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Three men have been shot and killed at Wharf Trace, Maracas, St Joseph.

The killings happened early on Thursday, after a party at on the grounds of the Wharf Trace Community Centre.

The killings happened at around 8 a.m.

Two of the victims have been identified as Kyle Radix alias Jamikee, and Christopher Jones.

Police believe the three were identified as gang members, and were gunned down by a rival gang.

One man died on the road, one died inside a culvert running under the roadway, and a third at hospital.

Several other people were wounded by gunfire.

( 0 ) ( 1 )