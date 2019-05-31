Don't Miss
Three shot dead after party in Trinidad

By Gyasi Gonzales
May 30, 2019

Crime scene officers examining one of the bodies. Photo: GYASI GONZALES

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Three men have been shot and killed at Wharf Trace, Maracas, St Joseph.

The killings happened early on Thursday, after a party at on the grounds of the Wharf Trace Community Centre.

The killings happened at around 8 a.m.

Police officers at the scene of the Wharf Trace shootings.

Two of the victims have been identified as Kyle Radix alias Jamikee, and Christopher Jones.

Police believe the three were identified as gang members, and were gunned down by a rival gang.

One man died on the road, one died inside a culvert running under the roadway, and a third at hospital.

Several other people were wounded by gunfire.

