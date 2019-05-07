Don't Miss
Three Saint Lucians rescued by US Coast Guard

By MERRICK ANDREWS, St. Lucia News Online reporter/editor
May 7, 2019

Desir (right) said the US Coast Guard’s fast-response cutter, Donald Horsely, rescued seven individuals, including three St. Lucian nationals.

Three Saint Lucians were among seven people rescued by the fast-response U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Donald Horsley on Monday, May 6, Acting Police Commissioner Milton Desir has confirmed.

Desir said the four other people had no form of identification but preliminary investigations suggest they are from Venezuela.

Reports are that the seven individuals were on a small vessel — registered in Vieux Fort, Saint Lucia — when the Coast Guard rescued them.

Desir said the Coast Guard arrived in Saint Lucia with the seven individuals after 10 a.m. on Monday and handed them over to local authorities, who are investigating the incident.

No additional information was available.

Meanwhile, two Saint Lucian men who went missing after their boat, with three of them on board, capsized on Tuesday, April 30 are still missing and the search was officially called off on Thursday, May 2. The other crew member was rescued by a ferry.

