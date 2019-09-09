Three Saint Lucian women win British Chevening scholarships

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — Saint Lucia has copped three Chevening Awards with a trio of outstanding ladies named as the scholars for 2019.

Hannolair Michaud, Liz Joseph and Sherika Trim have all been awarded the prestigious Chevening Scholarship to pursue masters degrees in the UK.

The Chevening Scholarships Programme aims to support future leaders, decision-makers and opinion-formers to study degree level courses in the UK. For the last 35 years, Chevening has supported 50,000 people from around the world to study in a UK institution, and then return to their home countries to help transform their societies.

Michaud, a finance professional, is studying for a masters in financial analysis and fund management at the University of Exeter; Joseph, an attorney-at-law at the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, will pursue a master of laws in corporate law at University College London (UCL); and Trim, a social transformation officer, will undertake a masters in humanitarianism and conflict response at the University of Manchester. All three scholars begin their course of study this September.

The British High Commission in Castries was delighted to host a congratulatory farewell event for the departing Chevening scholars on Thursday, September 5 at the Resident British Commissioner’s Official Residence in Vigie. Michaud was unfortunately absent since she had already left for the UK to begin her course.

Saint Lucia’s Chevening Alumni turned out to wish the ladies well as they embark on this exciting journey of postgraduate study. The event featured two prominent former Chevening scholars, Dr. Jimmy Fletcher and Louise Victor, the latter being recently appointed as the new executive director of the Folk Research Centre. Both shared their Chevening experience and how that prepared and shaped them for the leadership roles they performed.

Recently, as part of Chevening’s 35th-anniversary observance, Dr. Fletcher was named as a Chevening Global Changemaker for his outstanding work and leadership on climate change, especially as it relates to small island developing states.

The application period for the Chevening Scholarships opened on August 5, 2019, and runs until November 5, 2019.

For more information, visit www.chevening.org. The British High Commission in Castries is also available to provide further guidance and details.

