Three Saint Lucian students compete in UWI pageant

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(SNO) — Three students from Saint Lucia are contestants in the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus pageant called SFK King and Queen of Hall.

They are Genesis Alfred, 19, Taton David, 19, and Chrisier Emmanuel, 19.

Alfred is an ecology student and will be representing the Block 8 Divas of the Frank Worrell Hall.

During the pageant she will present the rebirth of Cecil Rawle, a Dominican Lawyer who dedicated his life as a pillar of West Indian integration and self government.

She will be wearing the madras, which represents Saint Lucia and also Dominica, where Rawle was born.

A combination of flags, which forms part of her attire, illustrates Caribbean integration.

Organizers of the pageant said Alfred’s fierce demeanor highlights Rawle’s determination to unify the Caribbean.

For the pageant, David will be wearing the cape of Sir Arthur Lewis.

He has a strong passion for physics and looks forward to winning the Nobel prize like Sir Arthur did.

Emmanuel is currently reading for a bachelor of science in political science with law.

She will be representing Block 6 of the Frank Worrell Hall and will wear the cape of Bob Marley.

“I urge you to remember that his music taught us that a liberated mind is the catalyst for change,” she said.

For the event, contestants were tasked to depict Caribbean legends, heroes and artists.