Three Saint Lucia luxury resorts listed among world’s top 50

(PRESS RELEASE) — Local Luxury Resorts Jade Mountain, Ladera and Cap Maison are three of Saint Lucia’s leading resorts which have been named amongst ‘50 Most Romantic Hotels in the World’.

The announcement was made this week via bigseventravel.com. Soufriere based Jade Mountain listed in the top 10 at number 6, while Ladera and Cap Maison are listed at 35 and 37 respectively.

With Valentine’s Day celebrated the world over, Big 7 searched the globe for the hotels and resorts that go the extra mile for couples. Whether it is a naturally romantic setting or special little touches, which offer complete charm and range from romance Concierges, private island villas or outdoor bathtubs and candlelit dinners.

“Not only are the resorts within great locations and show off thoughtful designs, but intuitive services are given. Saint Lucia is simply an island made for romance and our accolades as the Caribbean’s and World’s Leading Honeymoon Destination are evidence of our commitment to continued growth of the romance niche.” Said Acting Chief Executive Officer at the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, Mrs. Tiffany Howard.

bigseventravel.com aggregated two notable romantic hotel rankings: Travel +Leisure World’s Best Awards 2018: The Most Romantic Hotels Collection and Tripadvisor Traveler’s Choice 2019: Top 25 Hotels for Romance. The results were then added to a scoring system that combined the survey results of Big 7 readers and votes cast by a panel of experts from travel media and the hotel industry.

As we endeavour to welcome more visitors the world’s perfect romantic escape, efforts are underway to continue delivering lucrative results within the romance niche as more visitors profess love, tie the knot, or celebrate their honeymoon in Saint Lucia.