Three new releases at Caribbean Cinemas

By Caribbean Cinemas (sponsored post)

“The Rental”, a horror-thriller movie directed by Dave Franco, was released in Caribbean Cinemas in St. Lucia on Thursday, August 13.

“The Rental” follows two couples who rent a house for the weekend and discover there is a hidden camera installed in the bathroom. But that’s not their biggest problem, not by a long shot, as a series of unfortunate events unravel, leaving no one safe. The potential victims are portrayed by Franco’s real-life wife Alison Brie, Dan Stevens, Jeremy Allen White and Sheila Vand.

In addition to “The Rental”, Caribbean Cinemas released on August 13: “Endless”, a teen romance movie that follows love-struck high school graduates separated by a tragic car accident and “Hard Kill”, an action/thriller starring Bruce Willis and Jesse Metcalfe. When billionaire tech CEO Donovan Chalmers hires a team of mercenaries to protect a lethal piece of technology, security expert and team leader Derek Miller finds himself in a deadly showdown with an old enemy.

Caribbean Cinemas also confirmed the following release on August 20: “Greenland”, an action thriller that revolves around a family who must fight for survival as a planet-killing comet races to Earth, starred by Gerald Butler. Also, “New Mutans”, based on the Marvel Comics team is confirmed to be released on August 27.

Health and safety protocols will continue to be observed for all employees and patrons during their visit to the cinema. Our new operational hours are Mondays through Fridays from 7:00 pm and Saturdays and Sundays from 4:00 pm. For more information about upcoming releases, visit caribbeancinemas.com