Three nabbed in connection with Dennery armed robbery

Police have arrested three individuals in connection with an armed robbery report, according to law enforcement sources and media reports.
The robbery occurred in Dennery and was reported to the Richfond Police Station, but details about that incident were not immediately available.
However, reports are that around 2 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 19), a vehicle with the suspects on board, was stopped and searched by police in Trois Piton, Castries
A firearm with ammunition was discovered by the lawmen. A quantity of cash was also found.
The three individuals — all males — were subsequently placed into police custody.
