Three-month-old among Saint Lucia’s 32 new COVID-19 cases

By Ministry of Health

(PRESS RELEASE) – Today, January 15, 2021 the Ministry of Health received confirmation of 32 new cases of

COVID-19.

This is from a batch of 271 COVID-19 tests with 32 positives and 239 negatives.

This brings the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 576.

All of the cases are Saint Lucian nationals ranging in age from 3 months to 63 years.

They are from the Castries, Micoud, Babonneau and Gros-Islet districts. These individuals were seen at a community respiratory clinic, where they were assessed and tested For COVID-19.

They were placed in quarantine by health practitioners pending the receipt of their test results. Arrangements have been made to place these individuals in isolation.

At present, the contact tracing team is in the process of undertaking investigations as it relates to those cases.

The Ministry of Health also reported eight recoveries for today, Friday January 15, 2021.

There are currently 240 active cases, with one of them requiring critical care and the other active cases are stable.

