Three men killed in T&T

(NEWS DAY) – Three men are now dead following two shootings and a stabbing that took place between Friday night and yesterday afternoon.

In the most recent killing Anton Cox, 30, was found dead around 3.45 pm at Mango Alley, Trou Macaque, Laventille, after residents reported hearing gunshots.

A similar report was made following the killing of Ariel Thomas, of Tecoma Blvd, La Horquetta on Friday night. Police said around 7 pm residents heard gunshots and found the father of one dead. Thomas was originally from Gordon Street, Arima.

In the third killing, three men were arrested following the stabbing death of caretaker Garfield Pickering, 47.

According to police, Pickering went to a beach house in Blanchisseuse, where he was the caretaker, at about 4 am yesterday, and noticed that guests were not keeping it tidy. Pickering told the guests of his disappointment which led to an argument that escalated into three men stabbing him. Pickering was described by friends as a dedicated father and caretaker who treated the property as his own.

The three men, who are said to be related to the owner of the beach house, are now assisting police with their investigations.