Three lucky students of Fond Assau Primary to win big in Wasco’s World Water Day activity

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The Water and Sewerage Company WASCO is getting set for the observance of World Water Day with a special focus on the global theme Water For Nature—Exploring How We Can Use Nature To Overcome The Water Challenges Of The 20th Century.

In keeping with the theme, WASCO has embarked on a project that will give three lucky students of the Fond Assau Combined School a chance to win a fantastic prize!

The exercise which will take place during the school’s assembly, will challenge students on their knowledge of water conservation and Wasco’s role in managing the precious resource as well as other related topics.

A short presentation will be made by WASCO officials to the students on March 20th 2018 during which time, they participate in a trivia game. The questions will be based on the presentation to ensure that students pay attention and are fully and actively engaged in the exercise.

A draw will be held at the end of the presentation where the first three students with the correct response to all the questions will be announced.