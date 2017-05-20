Three injured in Bexon accidents

Two women and a man are nursing injuries as a result of two separate motor vehicle accidents that occurred in Bexon on Friday and Saturday, according to an official.

The latest accident occurred around 4:58 a.m. on Saturday and involved two cars.

The injured have been identified as 21-year-old Melisa Willie and 42-year-old Elizabeth Octave.

Willie reportedly complained of head and body pains while Octave complained of neck, head and body pains.

They were transported to Victoria Hospital by ambulance.

The other accident occurred on Friday around 6:25 p.m. between a bicycle and a car.

The lone casaulty, 51-year-old Sylvain, complained of pains to his right leg and head, and was transported to Victoria Hospital by ambulance.



