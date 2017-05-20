Advertisement
Three injured in Bexon accidents

By SNO Staff
May 20, 2017
One of the two cars involved in Saturday's motor vehicle accident in Bexon.

Two women and a man are nursing injuries as a result of two separate motor vehicle accidents that occurred in Bexon on Friday and Saturday, according to an official.

The latest accident occurred around 4:58 a.m. on Saturday and involved two cars.

The injured have been identified as 21-year-old Melisa Willie and 42-year-old Elizabeth Octave.

Willie reportedly complained of head and body pains while Octave complained of neck, head and body pains.

They were transported to Victoria Hospital by ambulance.

The other accident occurred on Friday around 6:25 p.m. between a bicycle and a car.

The lone casaulty, 51-year-old Sylvain, complained of pains to his right leg and head, and was transported to Victoria Hospital by ambulance.

5 comments

  1. straight SHOOTER
    May 20, 2017 at 3:45 PM

    This is a dangerous stretch of road, Bexon to bar de lisle , drivers and passengers be careful. If the driver will not stop his reckless driving make him of her put you down and file a report, at least this will be noted. === THE POLICE NEED TO SET AN EXAMPLE==

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  2. Hunter
    May 20, 2017 at 3:12 PM

    There we go again , when will we learn? When will we become socially conscious and care for other roads users. Over 90% of road accidents can be avoided.

    (1)(0)
    Reply
  3. Maria
    May 20, 2017 at 3:07 PM

    My people be careful on the road..pain is not sweet..hope for speedy recovery to all..One Love

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  4. Maria
    May 20, 2017 at 3:05 PM

    My people be careful on the road..pain is not sweet..hope for a speedy recovery

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  5. wow
    May 20, 2017 at 2:40 PM

    PK - I suspect u just start driving on the road. I wonder what u learnt at driving school?

    (0)(0)
    Reply

