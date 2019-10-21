Three injured in Bexon accident

Three people were injured as a result of a motor vehicle accident on the Bexon Highway on Saturday, Oct. 19, emergency officials said.

Merl DeLeon, 35, Merlisa Biscette Regis, 36, and Trevor Manville, 38, were injured after a vehicle ran off the road, officials told St. Lucia News Online.

All three persons are residents of Bexon, officials said.

The medical status of the injured was not available.