Three injured in Bexon accident

By SNO Staff
October 21, 2019

Three people were injured as a result of a motor vehicle accident on the Bexon Highway on Saturday, Oct. 19, emergency officials said.

Merl DeLeon, 35, Merlisa Biscette Regis, 36, and Trevor Manville, 38, were injured after a vehicle ran off the road, officials told St. Lucia News Online.

All three persons are residents of Bexon, officials said.

The medical status of the injured was not available.

The Fire Service headquarters responded to the accident at 1 p.m.
