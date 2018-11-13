Three health care facilities upgraded to be more resilient to natural disasters

Share This On:

(SNO) — Three health facilities across the island have been upgraded to be safer, greener and more resilient to natural disasters under the Smart Health Care Facilities Project.

Each health care facility was retrofitted at the cost of approximately US$100 000.

The official opening of the Desruisseaux, Belle Vue and Mon Repos Wellness Centers was celebrated with ribbon cutting ceremonies, marking a step in the direction to ensure climate smart and safer health care facilities in Saint Lucia.

Minister for Health and Wellness Mary Isaac said she was very pleased with the Smart Health Care Facilities project as it will play a significant part in strengthening health care services in Saint Lucia.

“I am here witnessing the re-opening of three necessary and beautiful facilities,” she stated. “For a long time now, our nurses and doctors have had to endure working in a facility or in facilities that were less than adequate with not the level of comfort that they would like. But they continue to provide health care for the community as best they could under very challenging conditions and the re-opening of this project today provide them with a reliable source of water and electricity for better lighting.”

The Smart Health Care Facilities Project was implemented by the Pan American Health Organisation PAHO with funding from the United Kingdom Department for International Development.

PAHO Country Program Specialist Tessa Stroude says her organization will continue to work with the government to improve the quality of health care services to the people of Saint Lucia.

“Today, we handover to the government of Saint Lucia, three wellness centers which has received small interventions based on smart standards. They are not only looking prettier but also functional and able to run more efficiently to serving needs of these communities and in the long run the people of Saint Lucia,” she said.

Assistant Principal Nursing Officer Tecla Jn Baptiste said she is delighted that health workers received the necessary training to ensure that the facilities can function at their best.

“In order to increase their readiness for all emergencies and to support the upgrade of the fire safety installation,” she stated. “The staff was also engaged in contingency planning workshops. Health workers were trained using smart hospital parameters in contingency planning and methods to respond effectively to future events emphasizing the importance of achieving an A 70 plus score on the hospital safety index.”