Three Grand Riviere, Gros Islet males granted bail for drugs, firearm offences

Three males who were arrested this week during a police operation in Grand Riviere, Gros Islet that netted a firearm, ammunition and drugs, made their first appearance in court on Friday, May 17, police said in a press release.

Kevin Adonis, 20, Rakim Joseph, 20, and Francis Popo, 17, all residents of Grande Riviere, Gros Islet, were charged for possession of firearm and ammunition without a valid license and possession of a controlled drugs, police said.

At the First District Court, they were granted bail in the sum of $2,000 for possession of ammunition, $5,000 for possession of firearm and $500 for possession of a controlled drugs, and are expected to return to court on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, police said.

Police said Adonis, Joseph, Popo and another unidentified individual were arrested after a 9mm Beretta pistol, 14 rounds of ammunition and a “quantity of illicit drugs” were discovered while executing a search warrant on a residence in Grand Riviere, Gros Islet, around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 16.

Police said the unidentified individual sustained “gunshot injuries during apprehension”.

“The fourth suspect is still admitted at a local medical facility in stable condition,” police said in a press release.

