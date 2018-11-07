Three distinguished Saint Lucians conferred with prestigious UWI Pelican Awards

Share This On:

(SNO) — Three Saint Lucians including the country’s first female Governor-General Dame Pearlette Louisy were among 10 “distinguished” members of the Caribbean community who were conferred with the prestigious UWI Pelican Awards recently, according to a release from the University of the West Indies (UWI) .

Louisy, who served as governor general from 1997 to 2017, was honoured for her “sterling contribution” to education and leadership in the Caribbean. A former teacher at St. Joseph’s Convent, between 1969 and 1976, Louisy also served as dean, vice principal, and principal of Sir Arthur Community College.

The other Saint Lucians, Dr. Didacus Jules and Dr. Veronica Simon, were honoured for their “sterling contribution” to education in the Caribbean. Dr. Jules, a former CXC registrar and permanent secretary for education ministries in Grenada and Saint Lucia, is currently the director general of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States, while Dr. Simon, a curriculum specialist and educator for over 30 years, is head of the UWI Open Campus in Saint Lucia.

The recipients received their honours at the second annual Pelican Awards Ceremony, put on by the Alumni Association of the University of the West Indies (UWIAA) Open Campus. The event was held on Saturday, October 13, 2018, at the Bay Gardens Beach Resort and Spa in Saint Lucia.

According to the release, the Pelican Awards are made to graduates of the UWI who have excelled in their areas of endeavour, and made significant contributions to their communities and to the development of the UWI.

“The highly prestigious Pelican Award is the highest award that a UWIAA Chapter may bestow on a graduate. Alumni are nominated and selected by their peers to receive this special accolade that indicates how very proud fellow alumni are of their national, regional and/or international success and renown. A Pelican Awardee is considered to be a role model for The UWI population globally and in particular, for the current cohort of students who are themselves future alumni,” the release stated.

Organised by the collective chapters of the UWI Alumni Association (UWIAA), the ceremony also marked the 10th Anniversary of the UWI Open Campus, the release further stated.

The ten who were conferred were:-

1. Dr. Jillia Bird OD, MS from Antigua and Barbuda, for her sterling contribution to health and excellence in optometry in the Caribbean.

2. Dr. Reginald Alford Walwyn OBE, MB.BS, MRC Ophth from Antigua and Barbuda, for his sterling contribution to medicine and leadership and excellence in ophthalmology in the Caribbean. Dr. Walwyn, now 93 years old, was among the first 33 students who entered the UWI 70 years ago.

3. Mrs. Dancia Penn Sallah OBE, QC from the British Virgin Islands, for her sterling contribution in the field of politics and excellence in law in the Caribbean.

4. Dr. Heskith Vanterpool from the British Virgin Islands, for his sterling contribution to health and excellence in gastroenterology and cardiology in the British Virgin Islands.

5. Mr. Gerard Farara QC, from the British Virgin Islands, for his sterling contribution to law in the Caribbean and beyond (USA and Hong Kong).

6. Dr. Beverley Steele, from Grenada, for her sterling contribution to education in the Caribbean

7. Her Excellency Dame Pearlette Louisy, from Saint Lucia, for her sterling contribution to education and leadership in the Caribbean.

8. Dr. Veronica Simon, from Saint Lucia, for her sterling contribution to education in the Caribbean.

9. His Excellency, Dr. Didacus Jules, from Saint Lucia, for his sterling contribution to education in the Caribbean.

10. Ms. Renee Baptiste CMG, from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, for her sterling contribution to law and politics in the Caribbean.