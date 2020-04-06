Don't Miss

Thousands of tourists mob mountain range as China loosens coronavirus restrictions

By New York Post
April 6, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

(NEW YORK POST) – About 20,000 sightseers flocked to a popular mountain range in China over the weekend — forcing authorities to shut it down — as the country loosened its coronavirus restrictions.

Photos and videos circulating on the Weibo social media platform show packs of mask-wearing visitors crowding pathways and jostling for space at the Huangshan, or Yellow, Mountains in Anhui province Saturday and Sunday.

They had gathered for the traditional Ching Ming festival, also known as Tomb Sweeping Day, according to the South China Morning Post.

Beginning Saturday, the Anhui provincial government had been offering free entry to 29 sites, including Huanghsan, to encourage tourism, the outlet reported.

Visitors were required to show their health status on an app, get their temperatures checked prior to entry and wear surgical masks.

By Sunday, park authorities said they were forced to shutter the popular destination as the number of visitors surged to its daily limit of 20,000.

Anhui, which shares its western border with Hubei province — the initial epicenter of the deadly bug — last reported a new coronavirus case on Feb. 27, according to official figures cited by the outlet.

In total, 990 cases, including six deaths, have been reported in the province.

By Monday morning, China had reported 82,665 coronavirus cases and 3,212 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The US, Spain, Italy, Germany and France each have now tallied more cases than China.

“I think China is keeping a close eye on COVID-19 detections and may need to tune the social distancing measures that are needed to keep COVID-19 contained,” Benjamin Cowling, a professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at Hong Kong University, told the outlet. “For now, it may be OK to relax some measures, but those measures should be tightened if case numbers pick up.”

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.