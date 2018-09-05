Thousands charged twice after debit card transactions glitch

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(SKY NEWS) – Thousands of people across the UK were charged twice for debit card payments following a glitch.

Customers paid twice due to a problem with card terminals run by Cardnet, despite transactions only showing up once on receipts.

The error affected around 5% of payments made on machines on 29 August.

Cardnet is a payment system run by Lloyds Bank and card processor First Data, which handles 1.1 billion transactions a year, including for a wide range of shops, restaurants and businesses in Britain.

This means that Lloyds customers were not the only ones affected, since the machines accept most Mastercard and Visa payments.

Customers will have to check their bank statements for duplicate payments – but they should have been automatically reimbursed.

Lloyds Banking Group said people had been refunded and that the majority of affected transactions involved Visa debit cards.

“We anticipate that refunds to cardholders charged twice will be completed by Tuesday, September 4,” the statement said.

“Cardnet sincerely apologises for the issue and the inconvenience caused, we continue to work closely with all parties to resolve this issue swiftly.”

Customers expressed their concern about the double charges on social media.

One user tweeted Manchester City’s supporter services on 29 August, writing: “Hi, i’m trying to purchase tickets for Fulham game on the 15th of September. I’m not sure if the sale has gone through, and I’ve been charged twice in my debit card”.

Another woman, known as Lisa D, tweeted The Shard’s Oblix restaurant complaining she had been charged twice at both the restaurant and bar while celebrating her husband’s birthday.

“How can a fine establishment do this!! I want this investigated please! Has this happened to anyone else? It was Wednesday 29/08/2018 #notimpressed,” she wrote.

The Nab’s Head in Preston, Lancashire, was one of many businesses to inform customers of the debit card issues, claiming they would be refunded as soon as possible.

Earlier this week, Lloyds TSB account holders were locked out of their online banking accounts and app following a planned IT upgrade.

The services were due to be out of action for four hours on Friday, but many account holders complained of being unable to access their finances online afterwards.