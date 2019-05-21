This Sunday, May 26 is Independence Day 40 Family Fun Day!

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Ministry of Youth Development and Sports in collaboration with the 40th Anniversary Independence Committee presents Independence Day 40 Family Fun Day.

The activity held in collaboration with the National Sporting Associations of Basketball, Netball and Volleyball will showcase the talent of veterans in the respective sports. All participants must be over the age of forty (40) years in keeping with the celebration of Independence.

There will also be a supervised play area equipped with activities for the kids; bouncing castle, trampoline, face painting, etc.

The activity takes place on Sunday 26th May, 2019 at the Multi-Purpose Courts in Vieux Fort. The start time is 9:30 a.m.

Come all and support the stars of the 70s, 80s, and 90’s as they put on a brilliant display of sportsmanship and patriotism.

