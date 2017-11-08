This sugar baby makes thousands without ever having sex

(NEW YORK POST) – A cash-strapped student has revealed how she’s raking in more than $9,000 per year by going on dinner dates with strangers to save for her first home.

Rose Clifford, 19, signed up to a dating site to help fund her student lifestyle — where her date for the evening not only pays the restaurant bill, but also for her company.

Over the past year, Clifford has earned over $9,000 from the website What’s Your Price, with most of the money being put into savings for her first home.

As well as cash gifts from men, Clifford has an impressive collection of designer items including a pair of Christian Louboutin shoes that cost a whopping $4,325.

But brainy Clifford, from Birmingham, United Kingdom, insists that there is no pressure to have a sexual relationship — as she does nothing more than join the men for dinner.

She said, “So far the money I have earned from dating has paid for my car insurance, designer shoes and handbags and the rest I have put away into my savings.

“These days it’s so hard to save a big enough deposit to be able to get onto the property ladder and so this has been the perfect solution for me.”

“It’s unbelievable, I joined around a year ago and I have already made more than £8,000 ($9,000).

“I also have a strict no-touching policy and a hug is as far as I will go.”

Clifford said for her first date, she was offered $100.

They went to a restaurant in Solihull, about two hours northwest of London, for dinner, and a few hours later they went their separate ways.

She said: “I have been very open with my family and friends and they are really supportive, I always let them know where I’m going or who I’m with as they like to ensure I’m OK.

“As soon as I get a date offer through from What’s Your Price, I check their profile to see what they are looking for, people are usually very up front with what they are after.

“I make sure the amount of money they are offering is worth my time, I’ve had offers of £5 ($6.50) before but that’s definitely a no-go.”

A friend of Clifford’s suggested she join the site after struggling to pay for her car insurance.

She added: “It was an easy way to make money quickly, and within the first week I had messages off several men.

“Usually men offer £100 ($130) to £150 ($194) per date, and they will also cover travel expenses and pay for the bill at the restaurant.

“The people I date all tend to be wealthy businessmen in their 50s, a lot of them are directors or CEOs of big companies.

“Usually they are just looking for company whilst they travel and some are even looking to meet up around three times a week.”