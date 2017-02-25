“This is what you get when you try to help?” – Sahab’s sister

The family of Canadian Sahab Jamshidi believes the recently-concluded criminal case may have ruined his medical career, according to a report in HamiltonNews.com.
Sahab, 34, was on Thursday, Feb. 23 ordered by the High Court to pay a fine of $75,000 for the February 2015 drowning death of four-year-old of Terrell Joshau Elibox, also known as TJ. The money was reportedly paid to the estate of the deceased boy.
The former medical student pleaded guilty on Jan. 24, 2017 to causing death by recklessness or gross negligence. He had pleaded not guilty during his arraignment 14 months prior.
According to the Hamilton News article, Sahab’s family are “sad that a once-promising medical career is now uncertain”.
Sahab’s sister, Sahar, said the outcome of the sentencing is “good news” but she and the entire family are concerned about what he will do once he returns, the Hamilton News reported.
“His future is really up in the air,” she was quoted as saying by the Canadian publication.
“Now what? His whole life is ruined. We are mourning the loss of his future.”
Sahar said her brother could have continued to fight for his innocence in court, but the family feared he could be doing it for the rest of his life in St. Lucia, the Hamilton News wrote.
Sahab was accused of carrying Elibox into the sea on a kiteboard in February 22 2015, without the consent of his guardians, and caused his death.
But Sahab said he was kitesurfing with friends when he spotted Elibox in the water and called for help.
“And this is what you get when you try to help?” Sahar said.
Many innocent people have gone to the gallows . The kid lost his life never to return. He is alive and well and will recover in due time. Our judiciary has been compromised to gain his freedom. The family should be thankful.
Amen , God' s word clearly states " Thou shalt bear no false witness against thy neighbour." " Love one another as I have loved you." Kindly Pastor and your followers do the right thing. God is everywhere and he is watching .
Well you know what,my belief will not change anything but if sahad jamshidi.I think pleading to a crime you dod not do just because you think that the cause would go pn for years.You just digged your own hole i would die before i surrender to guilt,when am innocent.And how come you were found guilty for negligence.You said their was witnesses,on whos side they were,yours or the victim.I have yet to understand this case.You through your innocence away.So although i believe you are innocent,you gave your innocent to the victims family.Now what
There is a difference berween a murder charge and causing death through recklessness , which is called involuntary manslaughter in some jurisdiction. We may never know the truth ..if he did take the kid on , then the charge is fitting.. If he tried to save the kid then it is aad that he found himself in this mess.
Will the truth ever come out?
So unfair! Anyone can see that this man is completely innocent. Why would he risk his life, his future to take a child he does not know out unto the water with him on a kite surf?!! i never believed that he was ever guilty. Now his life is ruined when all he was trying to do was help. The grandmother is entirely to blame. She should have been paying closer attention to her grandson. His little life was taken away senselessly. I have boys and I will take them to the beach and never take my eyes off them. They will bathe in the sand if its up to me. so, so sad. I hate this justice system. They are so clueless.
I will always say it.. that guy is innocent.. it is near impossible to have 2 ppl on a kite surf board the grand mother needs to step up and take responsibility for her actions
I stand firm and believe this guy never took this child out. God is good don't give up. The grandmother and others gyuilty conscious will get them
Still having a hard time believing that the grandmother is not charged for something. Negligence? Why bring a child to the beach and not watch him like a hawk? I would go with my 12 year old nephew that's my role - hawk.
I may be naive but I can't conceptualize a grown man, a doctor who is suppose to save lives, taking a child up on that contraption when it it meant for one.
We are disappointed by the pace our system moves so I wouldn't be surprised that he did that just to be rid of the whole situation and move on.
That being said, his sister's statement needs to begin with...I know the child can never get his life back.....". Otherwise this sounds callus.
I feel for this guy. It is so sad the way things turned out. I wish the family members who were there would come out and speak the truth. I hope he never loses his faith in God. I hope he will be able to remain positive and be able to move on. I wish him all the best.