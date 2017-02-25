“This is what you get when you try to help?” – Sahab’s sister

The family of Canadian Sahab Jamshidi believes the recently-concluded criminal case may have ruined his medical career, according to a report in HamiltonNews.com.

Sahab, 34, was on Thursday, Feb. 23 ordered by the High Court to pay a fine of $75,000 for the February 2015 drowning death of four-year-old of Terrell Joshau Elibox, also known as TJ. The money was reportedly paid to the estate of the deceased boy.

The former medical student pleaded guilty on Jan. 24, 2017 to causing death by recklessness or gross negligence. He had pleaded not guilty during his arraignment 14 months prior.

According to the Hamilton News article, Sahab’s family are “sad that a once-promising medical career is now uncertain”.

Sahab’s sister, Sahar, said the outcome of the sentencing is “good news” but she and the entire family are concerned about what he will do once he returns, the Hamilton News reported.

“His future is really up in the air,” she was quoted as saying by the Canadian publication.

“Now what? His whole life is ruined. We are mourning the loss of his future.”

Sahar said her brother could have continued to fight for his innocence in court, but the family feared he could be doing it for the rest of his life in St. Lucia, the Hamilton News wrote.

Sahab was accused of carrying Elibox into the sea on a kiteboard in February 22 2015, without the consent of his guardians, and caused his death.

But Sahab said he was kitesurfing with friends when he spotted Elibox in the water and called for help.

“And this is what you get when you try to help?” Sahar said.