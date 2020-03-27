Third COVID-19 death in Puerto Rico

Share This On:

(AP) — Puerto Rico is reporting its third COVID-19 death, and it’s first for a local resident.

The US territory’s Health Department says the victim was a 48-year-old woman whose test results came in after she died. The other two victims were elderly tourists from Italy and New York.

Puerto Rico has more than 70 confirmed cases with more than 330 test results pending. The island just extended an ongoing two-week curfew to April 12 and imposed new rules that are the strictest of any US jurisdiction.

