Don't Miss

Third COVID-19 death in Puerto Rico

By AP
March 27, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share8
8 Shares

(AP) — Puerto Rico is reporting its third COVID-19 death, and it’s first for a local resident.

The US territory’s Health Department says the victim was a 48-year-old woman whose test results came in after she died. The other two victims were elderly tourists from Italy and New York.

Puerto Rico has more than 70 confirmed cases with more than 330 test results pending. The island just extended an ongoing two-week curfew to April 12 and imposed new rules that are the strictest of any US jurisdiction.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share8
8 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.