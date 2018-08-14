Don't Miss
St. Lucia News Online, the #1 online newspaper in Saint Lucia, connect with over 400,000 unique visitors

Thieves take wing with 1 million euros of Red Bull in Belgium

By AFP
August 14, 2018
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

A picture taken on August 14, 2018 shows a warehouse of DSV Global Transport and Logistics in an industrial zone in Menen (Menin), Belgium, near the French border, two days after more than 300 pallets of Red Bull cans with a value of nearly 1 million euros were stolen from the warehouse, according to the police. (Photos: AFP)

(AFP) — Thirsty thieves stole more than 300 pallets of Red Bull cans worth around one million euros from a depot in Belgium in what police described on Tuesday as a “very professional” heist.

The energy drink — whose slogan is “Red Bull gives you wings”— was stolen on Sunday from an industrial estate in Menin district, on the French border.

The team of thieves took around 12 hours and made repeated trips to take the equivalent of 11 trucks worth of the drink from the depot, which is on the motorway linking the Belgian city of Ghent to Lille in northern France.

A Belgian police source told AFP they were using CCTV images to identify the suspects, and would not rule out that they had inside help.

Belgium’s Dutch-language Het Laatste Nieuws newspaper made fun of the brand’s slogan, saying that “it seems 950,000 cans have themselves been given wings”.

Red Bull was created in the 1980s by the Austrian businessman Dietrich Mateschitz and is a major sponsor of sports including motor racing.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.