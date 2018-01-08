Thieves strike Courts again but no plans to move Castries branches: official

Share Pin Share +1 Shares 0

Despite being hit by thieves again, Courts Saint Lucia has no plans to close its Castries branches at Chaussee Road, as well as the Blue Coral Mall, after both outlets were burglarised in the wee hours of Monday, January 8.

However, the company, which has been plagued by break-ins, particularly at the Chaussee branch, plans to review its security plans, according to Courts’ Unicomer OECS Commercial Director Lorraine Sidonie.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Sidonie admitted that the security measures currently in place are not enough.

“We will continue to evaluate it (security measures) to see what else we can do to stop this from happening again. Obviously the measures we put in place so far are not enough so we will look at it again and see what more can be done, because obviously it is not something we want to happen again” she said.

“There are no plans at all to close our branch (es) at Chaussee and Blue Coral. Not in the near future,” she said.

The branches remained open on Monday despite the burglaries.

Commenting on the incidents, Sidonie explained: “In terms of the Chaussee Road branch, we understand that small items were taken – small in terms of size, not necessarily value – so the laptops, phones, I understand a number of gaming equipment as well, and even some blenders, were stolen from that property. We don’t think that anything was taken from Blue Coral because apparently the security guard at that location responded very, very quickly, but again we are doing our stocktaking to verify that, but so far it looks as if nothing was taken from the Blue Coral branch.”

Sidonie said though the staff are negatively affected by the crime, their morale remains high.

She however pointed out that shopping at Courts remains safe.

“And one thing I need to say – I think I’ve said it before – is that during working hours or during the hours when customers are expected to visit the premises we’ve not had any incident.

“So customers can continue to shop at Courts Chaussee, at Courts Blue Coral, at any of our Courts branches and feel secure. I mean there are security guards there, the staff are there. We’ve never had an incident during business hours. It normally happens – unfortunate yes, but at least better than happening during normal business hours – it normally happens in the wee hours of the morning when obviously no persons are around,” Sidonie said.

Unconfirmed reports are that one person was taken into custody in connection with the burglaries.