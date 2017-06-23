“They like the poor to be in poverty” – Senator Raymond accuses SLP of encouraging a welfare state culture

The Senate Leader of Government Business Dr. Ubaldus Raymond has stood behind the United Workers Party’s (UWP) 2017 budget, stating that it is focused on strengthening the private sector in order to empower them and reduce citizens’ dependency on government.
Dr. Raymond said that unlike the past administration, which encouraged the culture of a welfare state, the UWP’s private sector approach to governance is just what the country needs.
Dr. Raymond said that the SLP government was focused on “building a group of people that would stretch their hands to them and call them ‘master’ and ‘boss man,” and always request jobs and contracts.
“They claim they love the poor, yes they do, but they like the poor to be in poverty… because when you build a welfare state you are perpetuating a cycle of poverty,” Dr. Raymond said at the senate sitting on June 21.
The UWP official defended his party’s 2016 manifesto which he helped to prepare. He said the document is currently being fulfilled.
“It is a well-researched document and we knew exactly what the country needed. In fact, I started working on this thing over two years or a year-and-a-half before – gathering facts, information [and] understanding what was going on in the country [and] what’s going on in the region…. And that’s why we coined the phrase ‘Five to Stay Alive’. It has been criticised but we knew exactly why we said it, [and] why we came with this because at the time, Mr. President, the country was suffocating with taxes,” he said.
Meanwhile, Dr. Raymond bemoaned what he said is the opposition’s alleged involvement in encouraging the leaking of public documents.
“You have an opposition… party soliciting and encouraging some public servants to leak public documents or government documents in the public domain, and sometimes… these are confidential documents…” he said.
“Public servants [are] supposed to serve the public and not any political party, and you have an opposition that is encouraging such behaviour in the public service. So whereas we have hardworking public servants we have a few bad ones I must say,” he stated.
