theidiotchef and Courts cook app

(BIOGRAPHY) – My name is Ackim Sidonie, creator and founder of theidiotchef tm YouTube channel and its subsidiaries on Instagram and the Facebook page which is currently in development.

The logical question which follows is what do we do? And how did it come about?

I’ll begin by answering the second question first. During my tenure at University in Trinidad I realized two things one that surprisingly a large segment of my colleagues in my age demographic between 21-32 were falling prey to the cycle of KFC, Subway, and Roti roulette. This was due to either there incapacity to meet their need for sustenance or inability to find produce at a reasonable cost.

The straw which broke the camels’ back so to speak however was, somewhere along the journey I fell sick… the cold or flu something to that extent. A friend of mine bless her soul bought me some grapes and a peanut butter and jelly sandwich the gesture was nice, but at the time I really wanted some chicken soup. Living by myself, I soon realized I was the only one who could make said soup and so I decided then and there that we need to try to save ourselves from our selves. That experience as Malcolm Gladwell so wisely coined it was the Tipping Point.

Our experiences determine output more often than not and so we will call these preceding ones the period of inception. A few years later what started as a seed started breaking to fruition and hence theidiocheftm was born. We are a culinary companion for those at every level of the strata whether it be incompetent, semi competent, comfortable or expert. We provide a step by step guide to creating quick easy, healthy, and hearty recipes.

Growing up I was raised around the hospitality industry which really honed the love for different cuisines form different regions and so the second component of the channel will be to take viewers to various nooks and crannies in various territories to help make the search for good vibes in various locations more accessible, to tourist and locals alike.

The final facet will be to give back and help showcase the talent of younger chefs sporadically to give them a platform to showcase their skill and possibly open a door towards possible employment opportunities.

The message to other young creative and entrepreneurs our there is one that was in grained over a decade ago whist at one of my alma matters St. Mary’s College, “ Summum Attinguitar Nitendo” a mantra we should all live by which translates to “ The top is reached by striving”.

Eat well live be well,more life and I look forward to taking you guys on the culinary journey with the team at theidiotcheftm.

For business inquiries : [email protected]

Youtube: theidiotchef

Instagram: @theidiotchef758