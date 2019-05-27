Theatre Arts School’s Association drama festival results

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — On Friday 17th May 2019, the Theatre Arts School’s Association (TASA) in collaboration with the Department of Education, Innovation and Gender Relations, staged the National Secondary School’s Drama Festival, at the Ti Rocher Multipurpose Centre.

The festival served as a local round of the drama festival, in order to choose an island representative for the Caribbean Secondary School’s Drama Festival slated for November 2019.

The participating schools included Vide Bouteille Secondary School (VBSS) performing “Bouwik Waldo”, Castries Comprehensive Secondary School (CCSS) performing “Doing it for Kenna” by Travis Weekes, Micoud Secondary School (MSS) performing “Good Morning Miss Milllie” by Alwin Bully; and St. Joseph’s Convent Secondary School (SJC) performing “ Culture Shock”.

On hand to judge the competition were Theatre Arts teacher, Valerie Regis with thirty seven years’ experience in performing in local and regional theatre and Ms. Brenda Wilson an alumnus of the London School of Contemporary Dance and currently the Assistant Director in the Ministry of Equity, Social Justice, Human Services, Local Government & Empowerment.

The daylong festival saw St. Joseph’s Convent Secondary School emerging as the overall winner of “ Best Ensemble Cast” for their presentation of ‘Culture Shock’, directed by Ms. Shernel Justin; Theatre Arts Teacher. The play follows the conflict which the Masquerade action figures in Dolly’s Toy Store are facing while they sit on the dusty shelves.

The Shopkeeper is having a hard time running the store and contemplates on closing the business. He expresses his desire to burn down all the masquerade dolls except two. The masquerade dolls overhear his plans and begin to panic. They then hold a meeting to discuss the unfortunate occurrence and how they will deal with this new conflict.

The Convent’s performance won them other accolades including “Most Outstanding Director” Shernel Justin and “Most Outstanding Actress” Petal Brown. The prize of “Most Outstanding Actor went to Skai King from the Castries Comprehensive Secondary School; “Most Promising Actor” Naaj Serieux from the Micoud Secondary School; and “Most Promising Actress” Neeva Fanus from the Castries Comprehensive Secondary School.

With a representative for St. Lucia chosen, the SJC contingent begins preparations for the 2019 Caribbean Secondary School’s Drama Festival, to which St. Lucia will play host. The Festival is now into its 28th year after having been conceptualized by Icil Phillips (Barbados) and Victor Edwards (Trinidad and Tobago) at the University of the West Indies St. Augustine, at an Arts Conference. St. Lucia will be hosting the Festival for a second time following a previous hosting in 2007.

The Theatre Arts School’s Association looks forward to once again collaborating with the Department of Education, students and its member schools to ensure a successful hosting of participants from across the region and staging of the Caribbean Secondary School’s Drama Festival.

