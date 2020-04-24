Don't Miss

The ‘wy-ning’ queen meets the ‘versatility’ king

By Stratosphere Music
April 24, 2020

(PRESS RELEASE) – Add some fire to your social distancing with this new release from “Saucy Wow” and “The Tizzle” himself!!

Denise Belfon and Ricky T presents the Sizzling Soca Track ‘HAHAHA!’ to keep you dancing indoors!

Written by Courtney Louis, Gregory Emmanuel, Ricky Joseph, Denise Belfon and Ian Corbin.

Produced by Gregory Emmanuel of Gee Productions and Small Island Records, an arm of Stratosphere Muzic.

The “wy-ning” Queen collaborates with The “Versatility” King in a challenge of the fittest on the dance floor. Can he handle it?! Or can she handle him?! You decide!

With this Trinidad and St. Lucia combo, fireworks are about to blaze up. Are you ready to “bend up ya back” to this one ladies? We thought you would…’HAHAHA!’

Get Denise Belfon & Ricky T single ” Hahaha ” now: https://backl.ink/142410037 Available everywhere on all platforms.

To get the latest music and updates from Stratosphere Muzic, we invite you to follow us on: Facebook: @stratosphere.muzic Twitter: @StratoMuzic Instagram: @stratospheremuzic

