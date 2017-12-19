The VFCSS A Level Students Organization newsletter

(PRESS RELEASE) – CARICOM 1997 vision of the ideal Caribbean person declares that such a person is one who among other things “has developed the capacity to create and take advantage of opportunities to control, improve, maintain, and promote physical, mental, social and spiritual well being and to contribute to the health and welfare of the community and country”.

Such core values underpin the work of the A Level Student Organization of the Vieux Fort Comprehensive Secondary School. The focus of the school- based organization, established in 2016, is to engage in volunteerism both at the school and community level.

The organization was formed to help cushion the impact of societal problems which confront the school and wider community. ALSO is back in action this year, spearheaded by a new executive team comprising of Verneige Joseph (President), Nicole Duncan (Vice President), Amy Mark (Secretary), Amy Gustave (Treasurer) and Niomi Saltibus (PRO).

The group now has a total of 55 members, inclusive of 2 trustees and students from Year1 and 2 of the A Level Department.

The members of the group are excited to be a part of such a commitment that affords them the experience and opportunity to see first-hand the impact that their initiatives have on the lives of others. “There’s nothing like seeing the smile that you can bring to someone’s face. That to me is the most satisfying feeling in the world.” This sentiment expressed by one member of the group, is shared by many, if not all the students of ALSO.

The students of ALSO have one aim: to be the change they wish to see in the world. The group would like to make a special plea to all young people in the country to be a part of a change for the better. They urge all to play their part in volunteering to make a difference. By engaging in positive, character building activities, volunteers are fostering life skills and attitudes applicable in any given situation.

As the year comes to a close, the ALSO Team would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a fruitful New Year. The group is certainly looking forward to expanding to bigger and better things in 2018!