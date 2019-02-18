“The vehicle just disappeared” — Eyewitness recalls fatal road accident in Rodney Bay

Share This On:

(SNO) — An eyewitness has blamed speeding as the cause of a fatal road accident that occurred in the wee hours of Monday, Feb. 18 in Rodney Bay, Gros Islet.

The single-vehicle accident has left one man dead and another man nursing multiple injuries, according to law enforcement officials and eyewitness accounts.

Reports are that both men were transported to Victoria Hospital via ambulance where one, who has been identified as Elique Prospere, and also known as Donald, succumbed to his injuries.

The other victim’s name was not immediately available, and his condition is reported to be stable.

Meanwhile, the eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said he was driving behind a sports utility vehicle (SUV) when it just “disappeared”.

“Basically, I was driving a distance away from them and I just saw the vehicle disappeared from the road,” he said.

According to the eyewitness, the vehicle appeared to have “flipped” but landed on all fours.

The accident occurred about 20 minutes after midnight, in the vicinity of Johnsons Centre in Rodney Bay. The driver of the ill-fated vehicle was driving in the direction of Gros Islet.

After help was called, the eyewitness was able to capture on video, “seconds after”, the aftermath of the accident.

“When I reach by Johnsons I see the vehicle badly damaged and a man laying on the ground in blood. I believe he was thrown out of the vehicle during impact,” the eyewitness said.

He added that the second occupant of the vehicle did not immediately appeared to have suffered serious injuries.

“Nothing much happened to the other guy. He was walking up and down saying ‘waahh’. Bits of glass went into his eyes, he had a cut on his arm and on his forehead. Yes, his feet was bleeding too, but he was very much alive, walking up and down,” the eyewitness said.

Emergency personnel from the Gros Islet Fire Station responded a few minutes later, assessed the scene and situation and began giving attention to the critically injured man on the ground.

“Yes he was breathing but not talking. His faced was crushed badly,” the eyewitness said, describing the condition of the patient that was ejected from the vehicle.

He said speeding was likely the cause of the accident

“But they was driving fast. Like I said, the vehicle just disappeared in front me. The other guy (survivor) told me that the vehicle flipped.”