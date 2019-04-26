The Saint Lucia Chamber wants to know what keeps southern businesses up at night!

(PRESS RELEASE) — The development and implementation of a system to understand individual member needs, develop solutions to meet those needs, and mobilize resources and expertise to apply the solutions, are critical elements of the strategic initiatives of the Saint Lucia Chamber of Commerce.

In keeping with this, the Chamber of Commerce will be directing its focus to its membership in the south of the island.

This will be delivered through the services and activities specifically designed to meet the needs of that businesses of the community.

The first of these activities is an executive engagement entitled, “What Keeps You up at Night,” which will seek to identify the major and game-changing initiatives of Chamber members who operate in the south of the island covering, Vieux Fort, Soufriere, Laborie, Choiseul and surrounding communities.

This engagement is scheduled for May 8, 2019 and will immediately be followed by a business mixer.

The Chamber invites all interested firm in the aforementioned that are interested in participating in this event to contact the secretariat at 452-3165 or email [email protected]

