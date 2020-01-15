Don't Miss
The Royal St Lucia Police and Allied Services Credit Union launches its second annual Strategic Business Symposium

By The Royal St Lucia Police and Allied Services Credit Union
January 15, 2020

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Credit Union’s vision is to be the lender of first resort for its members.

This will be achieved by the provision of sound financial services and advice that will enhance their family’s socio-economic development.

In order for the credit union to realize this vision, it must understand its members needs. Additionally, its operational practices must be enshrined in robust policy designs and execution. This strategic business symposium is the second most important annual meeting of the credit union’s stakeholders which include staff, Directors and volunteers, police departments as well as its members. The Police Credit Union policies will come under strict scrutiny to ensure that these policies are amended where necessary to ensure that the organisation adopt a matrix of policy combined with deliberate activities that will ensure that the credit union remains on the appropriate pathway that will ensure it realises its vision and remain committed to meeting its members expectation.

This year’s symposium will be held on Thursday 16th February at the CoCo Resorts in Rodney Bay From 8:00 a.m.

