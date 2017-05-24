UPDATE: “The person have to pay” – Mother of murdered infant vows revenge

Melissa Lambert, the mother of the nine-month-old girl who was found dead at their George Charles Boulevard, Marchand home, has said she is innocent and has vowed to take revenge on the person who killed her baby.

Lambert told reporters that if she did not want her baby, she would have aborted it. The infant was the last of her five children.

“I could never kill my baby,” she said. “People saying what they want on Facebook but I don’t have time for that.”

Lambert said she left her baby at home late Monday afternoon alone to buy groceries, including items for the baby, at a nearby shop, and told other persons that she was leaving to go on the errand.

On her return, she said she discovered the baby dead in the playpen. A brown lace was wrapped around the baby’s neck.

The distraught mother believes it was a woman who killed her baby and vows to take revenge when she finds out who is responsible.

“The person have to pay,” Lambert said.

According to a police press release, Lambert also known as “Ash” left her home at the George Charles Boulevard about 5:30 p.m. Monday to run an errand at a nearby shop while leaving the baby asleep in her playpen.

The release further stated that on her return home about 6:30 p.m., the baby was lying motionless in the playpen with a rope around her neck. The playpen was also not in the original position she had left it, the release stated.

She sought assistance and took the baby to Victoria Hospital.

The baby was pronounced dead later that night at the Victoria Hospital by a medical practitioner.

A post mortem examination was carried out on Tuesday, 23rd May, 2017 which revealed the cause of death to be asphyxia secondary to ligature strangulation or hanging. The post mortem examination was conducted by Dr. Heather Emmanuel.

No one is in custody at this time however investigations into this matter are continuing.

The baby’s death is the 24th homicide for 2017.