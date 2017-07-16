The Might Pep wins Calypso Monarch crown

The Mighty Pep has been crowned the Calypso Monarch of St. Lucia.

His songs, ‘Why I Die’ and, ‘Fraid the Doctor’, were the judges top picks after two rounds of competition.

Solange placed second, Morgie third, and Nintus and Herb Black shared fourth spot.

Pep was winning the Monarch title for the 8th time.











