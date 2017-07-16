Going Places Travel, call one of our travel advisors today! Castries (452-3282); Vieux Fort (454-9100); Rodney Bay: 452-2151.

The Might Pep wins Calypso Monarch crown

By SNO Staff
July 16, 2017
The Mighty Pep has been crowned the Calypso Monarch of St. Lucia.

His songs, ‘Why I Die’ and, ‘Fraid the Doctor’, were the judges top picks after two rounds of competition.

Solange placed second, Morgie third, and Nintus and Herb Black shared fourth spot.

Pep was winning the Monarch title for the 8th time.





12 comments

  1. Both Sides
    July 16, 2017 at 5:33 PM

    Cudus to the judges, goid job. Well deserved places. But I would have placed the full figured lady (I forgot her name) before herb black because he forgot his ladt line....as usual....smh.

  2. The informer
    July 16, 2017 at 2:37 PM

    Solange I expected that you had taken it with your solid delivery and performance but second place, don't give up: Cheers my girl

  3. Lian
    July 16, 2017 at 2:26 PM

    Solange represented quite well. She was my queen for the night but the top four were spot on.

  4. wow
    July 16, 2017 at 1:23 PM

    Solange songs were better but the crowd reaction to Pep's new song gave him the edge. Also his voice was better than the rest. The young lady from Mon Repos had 2 wonderful songs but then again the voice and prop were a bit less than the more experienced. Pep is intelligent and his prop for the 1st song was very good. Overall his performance was better but Solange and this Mon repos girl to me had 2 better songs. Btw I must say ALL the songs were very good. Only journalists had a not too good 1 st song. Best calypso show and songs ever. Don't regret my money and time at all.

  5. Reality check
    July 16, 2017 at 1:07 PM

    Congratulations to pep....he truly deservedbthe crown..... We can only give the youth a chance if they have a winning song..... People should win on merit and nothing else

  6. Anonymous
    July 16, 2017 at 11:35 AM

    Give the youth a chance .you'll have been there for so long.

  7. Lucian
    July 16, 2017 at 11:17 AM

    I think Herb Black would have won had he not messed up

  8. Jay z
    July 16, 2017 at 11:15 AM

    There was better sound than pep but you know st.Lucia is a ass country

