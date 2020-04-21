The Lisbon Ad Festivals Group creates a new category to support the fight against Covid 19

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Lisbon Ad Festivals Group has the pleasure to announce the introduction of a new category in all the festivals of the Lisbon Ad Festivals Group. The submission value in this category is half of the other categories’s fee and it will be donated entirely to help fight this virus.

“In a world where Covid 19 is a lead character, the Lisbon Awards Group couldn’t overlook this problem. This new category is something that excites us because, not only, we continue doing our job in distinguishing the best works in the communication and creativity markets, but also, we can help to fight this pandemic that has affected our world so much already” (Ana Firmo Ferreira, CEO of Lisbon Awards Group).

The category Covid 19 is available in all 4 festivals of the group, Lisbon International Advertising, Health, Tech and Effectiveness Festival. However, the subcategories vary according to each festival and it is possible to know more about them on the website of each festival.

Ana Firmo Ferreira adds “with all the team working from home, we won’t stop rewarding the best that is done in the creativity world. The world changes but ideas continue to make a difference and that deserves to be celebrated. This new category is our way to contribute.”

The submissions remain opened and the submitted projects in Lisbon Ad, Health and Tech can benefit from a 10% discount until May 14th. The 10% discount does not apply to the Covid 19 category.

