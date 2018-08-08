Don't Miss
The Landings Resort and Spa hosts Career and Development Fair for children of Grow Well Centre

By The Landings Resort and Spa
August 8, 2018
(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The Management & Staff of The Landings Resort and Spa held a Career and Development Fair for the children of the Grow Well Centre on Tuesday July 31st 2018.

This initiative was spearheaded by Mrs. Colleen Newman, Grow Well Secretary and Founding Member, and Coach Paul Cooper.

Mr. Paul Collymore, General Manager of the resort who was the main facilitator of the fair stated “We believe that every young person has talents to be discovered and with the proper support system, encouragement and education, they can regain confidence and take control of their lives”.

The one-day fair focused on developing social skills, abilities and positive influences that would impact their perception, self-worth and strengthen their motivation. The children were granted a tour of the hotel that included the inspection of rooms, dining areas, pools and other recreational facilities and amenities offered at the hotel. The Landings Resort and Spa as part of their corporate social responsibility is committed to aid in the provision of equal opportunity and encouragement for every child to achieve their dreams.

Last summer, The Landings Resort and Spa entered into a Sales and Marketing agreement with Elegant Hotels Group, which consists of seven properties and one restaurant in Barbados plus Hodges Bay Resort and Spa in Antigua, set to open in summer 2018.

